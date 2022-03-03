Mzembi Calls For Peace In Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Former Zimbabwean cabinet Minister, Walter Mzembi earlier this week challenged the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to send a peace mission to Russia and liaise with Kremlin officials over their continued attacks on Ukraine.

Mzembi, a former candidate for UNWTO Secretary-General in 2018, told e-Turbo News that tourism is a key element in enforcing peace around the world.

He was responding to UNWTO Secretary-General Pololikashvili who called for Russia to be removed as a member of the World Tourism Organization.

“Before the suspension, UNWTO should appoint a peace mission to Russia to plead with the administration in Russia and see the necessity of peace as an underwriter of successful travel and tourism.

“This may be a better approach instead of taking a divisive position, which could split the organization on opinion and eventually physically too,” Mzembi said.

He further stated that a suspension of a member is a political decision that may not necessarily rest with Tourism Ministers and will require broader consultation with home governments.

“At the same time, the UNWTO itself is part of the UN Cabinet. It cannot act unilaterally while Russia itself sits right there in the Security Council with veto power, “Mzembi noted.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has attracted worldwide condemnation with most Western countries choosing to cut ties with the Kremlin.