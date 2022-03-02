Khupe Calls For Opposition Parties To Unite Against Zanu PF

Expelled MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe has called on opposition political parties to come together and unite to confront Zanu PF.

Addressing the media in Bulawayo Wednesday, the estranged MDC-T leader said the continued divisions among opposition parties had deflated citizens’ hopes.

“The needless fragmentation of the opposition has not only deflated hopes and punctured national confidence but has led to people staying away from national processes and losing faith in election.

“Unity among opposition political parties is of paramount importance as it will result in a formidable force to confront Zanu PF. The formidable force must start to speak with one voice, it must start act with one voice and it must vote with one voice. It is high time as opposition parties to converge and mobilise citizens and together unite for a common cause and that common cause being a new Zimbabwe.

“A new Zimbabwe with jobs, with plenty of food because Zimbabwe used to be the breadbasket of Africa. A new Zimbabwe with quality education and health, a new Zimbabwe where everyone will have a better life. We need to unapologetically preach the gospel of unity in bars, churches, villages and in urban areas where we stay,” Khupe told reporters

She added “Let us remind each other that future generations will not forgive us if we allow next year’s chance to slip away. It is a glorious chance that comes to us the ordinary people once in five years and we must make the most of it.”

She urged various groups to converge and come together against the the ruling Zanu PF party.

“Time has come for political parties, students’ women’s groups, vendors, war veterans, the church, labour, transport operators, touts, the civil movements and other social networks to come together and challenge Zanu PF regime. In view of this as MDC-T we are henceforth going to be working with like-minded opposition political parties because we are stronger together and together we can deliver real change to the people of Zimbabwe, yes we can.

“As the MDC-T, we are today sending a message to the world together we are stronger and indeed together we can and together we will go far. the hour has come for us to walk together every step of the way in our quest to deliver real change so that every Zimbabwean lives in a Zimbabwe where there is equal distribution of resources and opportunities and the spirit of devolution the hour has come for citizens to converge and vote for change together we can make a difference,” she said.