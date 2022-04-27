Negative COVID-19 Results No longer Mandatory At Entry Points Govt

The government has resolved that vaccinated travelers will no longer need to produce a negative PCR certificate at ports of entry, 263Chat has learnt.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said it is no longer a prerequisite for vaccinated travelers to produce a negative PCR test results.

Previously, returning residents had to produce a Negative result as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to gain access into the country.

“Cabinet has resolved that returning residents and visitors are no longer required to present a negative PCR certificate on arrival at ports of entry. Only a valid vaccination certificate showing that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with any one of the WHO-approved vaccines will suffice.

“This is in recognition of the declining COVID-19 new cases, most of which are now very mild or have no symptoms, and increasing vaccination coverage. A negative PCR certificate will only be a requirement if the returning resident or visitor is not fully vaccinated. The government wishes to remind all citizens that COVID-19 is still with us and is, therefore, appealing to all Zimbabweans to continue adhering to the laid down World Health Organisation protocols at all times,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said they arrived at this resolution after noticing a decline in COVID-19 new cases.

“The nation is being informed that as of 28 March 2022, the country’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 245 927, with 237 295 recoveries and 5 438 deaths. The recovery rate was 96%, with 3 194 active cases having been recorded. The number of new COVID-19 cases decreased to 1 301 during the week under review, compared to the 2 004 recorded the previous week.”

Close to five million people in Zimbabwe have received their first COVID-19 dose while 3,5 million have had their second doses.

“Regarding the national vaccination program, Cabinet wishes to inform the public that, as of 28 March 2022, a total of 4 917 541 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, while 3 498 431 people had received their second dose. A total of 288 693 third doses have been administered to date. The National Vaccination Blitz saw 481 005 doses being administered between 21 and 25 March 2022. The cabinet is encouraging those that have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of this exercise,” she said.