Zim Philanthropist Scoops Pride of Africa Award

China based Zimbabwean philanthropist, Chipo Tracyhappy Munjeri is basking in glory after recently bagging the Pride of Africa Asia pacific charity fundraiser of the year award.

Pride of Africa gives recognition and awards to Africans and international African icons in achievement, cinema, fashion, humanitarian, enterprise, arts and culture, sports and music including the friends of Africa too.

Based in Chinese province of Shenzhen Guangdong, Munjeri is the founder and director of Sunrise Foundation Africa (a charity organization).

In an interview with 263Chat, Munjeri, an established author and teacher by profession said she was grateful to receive the honor and is confident it will enhance her philanthropic work.

“I am grateful for receiving such an honor as it will enhance my philanthropic work and it will also increase self-belief in me. The award is a motivation to the work that I have been doing and has exposed me to the world, I cannot explain my happiness,” said an ecstatic Munjeri.

The award comes at a time when she is reveling in the success of her inspirational book “Surviving the agony of Shame” after selling 1 200 copies in China alone.

Through Sunrise Foundation Africa, Munjeri has made incredible contribution to uplift the vulnerable in Masvingo, Midlands and Harare provinces.

The awards are run by Appreciate Africa Network (AAN) a non-profit organisation that seeks to promote the values of African socio-cultural and economic contributions in the world.

The Network was launched in Beijing, China by another award winning Zimbabwean philanthropist Dr. Samantha Sibanda with the aim of creating awareness about Africa, its people and culture.

