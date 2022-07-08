NSSA No longer Serving Its Mandate-Zimcodd

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) says the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) mandate has been diverted to satisfy senior managers at the parastatal.

This comes in the wake of corruption expose involving millions of dollars being swindled from the pensions scheme by its top executives.

In a weekly report, Zimcodd said the ‘catch and release’ strategy that Government seems to be employing is tired and has failed to benefit citizens.

“It is disheartening to note that the pensioner’s funds are being handled by those that seem to care less for the elderly, poor and retired. The pensioners, some who are now considered senior citizens are supposed to be benefitting and easily accessing their pensions yet the top executives are benefitting and enjoying from the hard-earned money of the poor citizens, who have to endure standing in long queues to access funds in the Zimbabwean dollar whose value has been eroded by inflation.

“It appears that NSSA’s mandate of providing social security has been diverted to satisfy the Executives instead. The Catch and release strategy being recycled by government in high profile cases is tired and fails to benefit citizens. Government’s sincerity to serve will be judged on such cases,” the report read

The coalition called on NSSA to among other issues capacitate its legal section so that pensioners enjoy value for money from contracts entered into.

Internal Legal Capacitation- NSSA should capacitate (establish if it does not have) its legal arm dealing with enforcement of all contracts it enters into. This is key in ensuring that pensioners enjoy value for money from projects implemented. NSSA should avoid misuse and abuse of funds by adopting a “Benefit Schedule” clearly stipulating benefits to be enjoyed by all its employees including the Board.

While pensioners struggle to keep their children in school, executives have a benefit of unlimited school fees allowances running into millions of US dollars per year. All these inconsistencies between the lives of contributing citizens and the executives managing their funds point to the need for an overhaul of operations at NSSA and deliberate action from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Zimbabwe Republic Police and indeed government (Parliament) to address reported cases of graft and abuse of office.” said Zimcodd

