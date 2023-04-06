NSSA Reports 76 Workers Died From Work-related Injuries In 2021

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has reported that 76 workers died from work-related injuries out of the 4,241 accidents and injury incidences recorded in 2021.

The figures were revealed by NSSA Acting General Manager, Doctor Charles Shava, during the 2021 Annual Statistical Report Dissemination Webinar.

Dr Shava raised concerns over the exposure of workers to hazardous workspaces, emphasizing the need for evidence-based decision-making and policy formulation.

“In 2021, 4,241 occupational injuries were reported under the Accident Prevention and Workers Compensation Scheme, giving an incidence rate of 4.6 per 1,000 insured labour forces. There were 76 fatal injury claims processed in 2021. The year 2021 also saw a total of 87 admissions at the Rehabilitation Centre,” he said.

The report also highlighted an increase in the incidence rate of occupational injuries from 4.5 per 1,000 in 2020 to 4.6 injuries per 1,000 insured workers in 2021. Among those injured, 3,497 were male and 744 were female. Injury incidence rates were highest among the 20-24 age group.

Chinhoyi Region had the highest injury incidence rates at 20.8, followed by Bulawayo at 13.5 and Gweru at 11.4.

Out of a total of 20 industry sectors surveyed, four sectors dominated the list with Basic Metal Production at 31.2, local authorities at 16.1, Fabricated Metal Products Machinery at 10, Forestry at 11.1, and wood and wood products at 7.3.

Road traffic accidents were the leading cause of injuries at 44%, followed by falls of persons at 9% and power-motivated accidents at 9%.

The number of fatal injuries by the month of the accident showed a sinusoidal pattern, with the number of fatal injuries ranging from 1 in June to 11 deaths in April 2021.

The report stated that the distribution of fatal injuries by month did not resemble that for monthly occupational injuries, which were highest in January (411) and lowest in October (303).

These findings highlight the need for increased safety measures and policy interventions to reduce workplace injuries and fatalities in Zimbabwe.

