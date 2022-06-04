Old Mutual Women’s Network Spreads Warm Charity This Winter!

The Old Mutual Women’s Network (OWN), a platform for women by women is warming the city of Mutare this winter. The initiative raised ZWL$600K through their ‘Donate a Day Winter Edition” campaign, where Mutualities donated at least one day from their leave balances and the company matched their collective contribution.

This is yet another contribution, after the handover in March 2021 to charities for the benefit of vulnerable families impacted by the pandemic in Bulawayo, Harare, and Mutare.

OWN is an inclusive network of women and men employed by Old Mutual whose purpose is to motivate/encourage/inspire all to take ownership of their personal and professional lives. The platform is championing women in a multitude of ways, making a difference in the communities the group serves. When they are not offering peer support and mentorship, they are impacting the country one donation at a time.

“For millions of vulnerable persons around the country Winter can be an incredibly challenging time, lower temperatures pose an intense threat to their lives. Our Winter Warmer Edition donation will assist and support Mutare prisons with essentials to help support them through the harsh winter conditions.” – said Kudakwashe Mswaka, OWN Zimbabwe Chapter President.

She concluded, “The Winter Warmer Edition is not only a monetary contribution but, a personal commitment and involvement of Mutualities in making a difference. The winter season provides an opportunity to support vulnerable members of the community. And we are humbled to be making a difference in their winter experience.”

The initiative resonates with Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s commitment to Do Great Things Everyday and make a difference in the communities they operate in. For more information on OWN‘s initiatives visit: https://www.oldmutual.co.zw