JOHANNESBURG – Filmmaker Shona Ferguson has passed away at the age of 47.

He had undergone a heart operation at the Milpark hospital in Johannesburg a week ago after complaining of chest pains.

Ferguson was married to actress and producer Connie Ferguson.

The Botswana-born Ferguson has acted in a number of productions including The Queen and The Kings of Joburg on Netflix.

