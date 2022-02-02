Patience Musa Joins BancABC

Popular media personality, Patience Musa has joined the corporate world following an announcement that she is now part of BancABC as its digital marketing, public relations and communications manager.

This comes barely a few hours after news that the radio presenter was leaving local broadcaster, ZiFM Stereo after 10 years at the station.

Announcing the news on social media, BancABc wrote;

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Patience Musa to the position of Digital Marketing, Public Relations and Communications Manager under the Marketing department with effect from 1 February 2022.

Prior to joining the Bank 🏦, Patience worked as a radio presenter 📻 and producer at ZiFM Stereo for nine years. She also worked as a journalist 🗣 for Business Times and Harare Magazine during this period.

Patience holds a BSC Media and Society Honors Degree from Midlands State University 🏫 and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Communication and Media Studies 📚 with the University of Zimbabwe.

Welcome to the A-Team Patience!