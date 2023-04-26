Pressure Group Clarifies Election Dates Proclamation

The country’s general elections scheduled for later this year should be held between 27 July and August 26, election lobby group, the Elections Resource Centre (ERC) has said.

This comes at a time when the nation is anxiously awaiting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announcement of the election’s date.

The pressure group in its newsletter said polling should take place not more than 30 days before the expiry of the five-year period from the date a President-elect assumes office.

“According to section 38 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, a general election (harmonized election) must be held so that polling takes place not more than thirty days before the expiry of the five-year period which runs from the date on which the President-elect is sworn in and assumes office. President E.D Mnangagwa was sworn in on 26 August 2018.

“The thirty-day period before the expiry of the Presidential term runs from 27 July – 26 August 2023. According to section 38 of the Electoral Act, the President must fix a date for a general election and elections for Councillors, Members of Parliament and the President, after consultation with the Commission,” said ERC

The pressure group said the President should proclaim election dates between early May and mid-July this year.

“The proclamation must take into consideration; nomination Court – which must sit at least fourteen and not more than twenty-one days after the day of publication of the proclamation for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election. Polling Day – which must be held at least thirty and not more than sixty-three days after the sitting of the nomination court.

“Taking into account the timelines for the sitting of the nomination court and the possible election dates between 27 July 2023 – 26 August 2023 the President may only make a proclamation between any of the following dates; 4 May 2023 – 13 July 2023,” said the pressure group

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already hinted that he will proclaim the election date at the end of May.

