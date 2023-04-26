Mutarisi Breaks Silence On Wild Classmate

Prominent businessman Tinashe Mutarisi has found himself embroiled in controversy due to a Facebook post made by a former classmate. The post in question featured a foul caption and a photo of Mutarisi and the classmate leaning towards him,

In response, Mutarisi took to the same platform to apologize to his followers and explain his side of the story. According to him, the classmate had contacted him asking for help and he agreed to meet. During their one-time meeting, she requested to take a photo and Mutarisi claims that the classmate leaned on him inappropriately, which he politely declined, and they went their separate ways.

He was then surprised to see her post and expressed his concern for the classmate’s mental health. Mutarisi ended his post by saying that he does not promise to be more careful in the future about the people he associates with and the photos he takes, as he believes that it is not his responsibility to police other people’s behaviour.

Read the full post below;

Hi Good Pple

Allow me to apologize for a picture that one of my former classmates whom I have only seen once’s in the past 17 years posted on Facebook a day after my birthday.

Since 1996 I have only seen that person (Jossy) once ( that day that we took those pictures) and that was after she called me asking for a meeting because she had fallen on hard times and she desperately needed my help. I invited her to come see me and unfortunately I couldn’t help her with much kunze kwe mari and jusg posting on my facebook post asking my followers to also assist her.

She asked for a picture and ini mozviziva kuti I’m always ready so I agreed as I was also delighted to see and take a pictures with my former classmate. During the process of taking pics she suddenly moved and leaned on me, I explained to her respectfully that I do not take those kind of pictures and she apologized and we went our separate ways. That was the last time that I spoke to her in person and after that we exchanged ma messages on app achinditenda kuti my followers were actually helping her small business grow and please if you can continue to assist her.

Just like all of you ndakatoshamiswawo ne post yaakaisa iya. I did not expect her to write such to me because I have never communicated to her is such foul language. Pekutanga I actually thought she was just doing this to deliberately just to use my name for clout and push her saloon business but ndikazofunga kuti it’s bad kufungira munhu zvakaipa usina chokwadi nazvo. These days mental health is a challenge to a lot of pple so it’s advisable to tread with caution on issues like these. What I know for a fact is she likes me and she was one of my top fans always posting nice things about me. I honestly do not believe she would intentionally do something to harm my reputation.

I am deeply sorry for any embarrassment or shame that post may have caused to you my friends and colleagues but haa family yangu yekumba hayo haiwa vajaira dzaa nhinhi. I hope that this explanation clears up any misunderstandings and I do not promise to be more careful in the future about the people I associate with and the pictures I take because unfortunately ndoozvandakapikira zvekusasarudza kana kudadira munhu, semunhu akarerwa ne community.

To Jossy unfortunately I had to block you on social media and I will tread carefully when dealing with you but you’re still free to talk to me ku whatsapp sekare and I still consider you my friend. You apologized and that’s more than enough to me.

Morara Mushe Ma Relatives

Ndakatombofunga kungoiignowa nyaya yacho but Bestie wangu wepa facebook ati I have to say something ndiratidze pandimire.