Kasukuwere Launches Campaign Team

Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has unveiled a formidable “technical committee” to bolster his campaign efforts for the upcoming elections on August 23, 2023.

The chairman of Kasukuwere’s campaign team, Walter Mzembi, released a statement disclosing the key members of the committee, which includes highly accomplished individuals.

Leading the committee as Chief of Staff is Munyaradzi Bwanya, a prominent lawyer from Harare. Acting as Kasukuwere’s official spokesperson is Jacqueline Sande, another esteemed legal professional. Mzembi’s statement reads as follows:

“As the momentum of Saviour Kasukuwere’s presidential campaign intensifies, it gives me great pleasure to announce the formation of a Technical Committee comprising expert individuals who will provide indispensable administrative support in the lead-up to the General Elections.”

The members of the committee, all dedicated and capable Zimbabweans, are as follows:

Chief of Staff: Mr. Munyaradzi Bwanya

Chief Election Agent & Presidential Spokesperson: Ms Jacqueline Sande

Chief Legal Adviser: Mr. Munyaradzi Midzi

Head of Foreign Relations: Mr Lloyd Msipa

Head of Communications & Stakeholder Management: Mr. Ali Naka

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the aforementioned individuals who share our vision for a revitalized Zimbabwe that belongs to every citizen. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with this exceptional team to secure a resounding victory on August 23, 2023.”

Despite residing in self-imposed exile in South Africa, Kasukuwere remains resolute in his determination to return to his homeland and vie for the presidency, undeterred by the looming threat of arrest. This comes in response to recent reports from state media indicating that two arrest warrants against him have yet to be rescinded.