Property Developer Bags Another Top Award

Award winning property developer Ken Sharpe was last honoured as the CEO Platinum winner during the CEO Network Awards ceremony for his sterling business acumen in the property development sector

Earlier on Thursday, Sharpe had bagged gongs in the Megafest top 20 awards where his company West Property won the Zimbabwe top 20 outstanding organization 2022 award.

Sharpe was also adjudged as one of the top 20 outstanding men in business for 2022.

Acknowledging the awards, Sharpe said he was humbled to be recognized locally. He has previously won a number of international awards based on the work he is doing in Zimbabwe.

He saluted team West Property for hard work that resulted in him being recognized.

“I am very humbled to be chosen among the top CEOs in Zimbabwe. This is an honour not only to myself but to the hordes of my co-workers at West Property.

I dedicate this award to God – for it is with Him that everything is possible. I thank my beautiful wife Joanna for believing in me and the staff at West Property for accepting to walk through our company vision,” he said.

He added: “This achievement could not have happened were it not for the dedicated men and women at West Property. I am extremely happy to be recognized locally having won some international awards. As they say charity begins at home so should achievements be recognized at home”.

West Property is an infrastructure development company specialising in affordable luxury life style residential developments and upmarket commercial centres.

The company has a vision to lay one billion bricks in Zimbabwe by 2050 through which programme it is creating value, employment and helping Harare achieve its desire of a world class city by 2025.

“We are working on bringing the beauty and splendor that you see in Dubai to Zimbabwe under our rallying mantra “Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe”, he said.

