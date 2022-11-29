Protect Women And Girls Against GBV, Communities Urged

Senate President Marble Chinomona has demanded that the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) be commemorated throughout the year to ensure the message on eliminating GBV reaches out to all corners of the country.

Addressing a dialogue session on the 16 days of activism against gender based violence in Harare on Monday, Chinomona urged both men and women to show support and solidarity to end the scourge of GBV in Zimbabwe.

“Given the serious rise in gender-based violence around the world, this year’s 16 Days of activism against GBV is more important than everbefore, as we also want to take this opportunity to express solidarity with victims, strategize and combine efforts towards protecting women and girls from violence,” she said.

Chinamano said lack of evidence of sexual and domestic violence offences hamper justice delivery and demotivates victims to report

“It goes without saying, that women and the girl child bear the disproportionate impact of domestic violence, It is needless to mention that access to justice is important if GBV is to be eradicated,” she said.

Chinamano advocated for child marriages to be termed forced marriages saying minors cannot consent to either sex or marriage.

“The constitution founding values, section 17 and 56 makes reference to principles of fundamental human rights, gender equality, and non-discrimination, respective, It is important to realize that violence against women is multi-faced as it relates to social, economic, cultural and political rights, physical abuse, sexual abuse, access to justice, among other things, therefore, addressing GBV has to continue being addressed through various pieces of legislation,” she said.

GBV cases spiked during the Covid-19-induced lockdown with Musasa Project recording more than 6,800 GBV related calls in 2020 alone.

According to Musasa Project, 94 percent of the calls were from women.

