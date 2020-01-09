Parly Joins Fight Against Machete Gangs

Concern over the origins of the notorious machete gangs, also known as Mashurugwi is increasing with parliament becoming the latest institution to join the fight against the terror groups.

Edmond Mukaratigwa, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mining and Mining Development told the media yesterday that his committee was investigating how the gangs came into being and how their activities had impacted on the gold sector and crime.

“We acknowledge the efforts by different Government departments and the Committee has keenly discussed this issue today and resolved to conduct an inquiry into the matter in order to identify and trace the foundation and development of the gold panning gangs; to find out the impact by them on gold production in light of the $12 billion target set for the mining industry by 2023; to establish what Government is doing to end the perpetuity of the terrorism against gold producers by the gold panning gangs,” he said.

He also assured the nation of stiffer penalties with regards to the gang.

“The committee further resolved that Government kick-starts legislative procedures to allow for stiffer penalties with regards to such perpetrators as were done in the case of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act regarding the vandalism of railway and electrical material among others.”

The probe team is expected to hear from Ministers of Mines and Mining Development (Winston Chitando), Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage (Kazembe Kazembe), Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs (Ziyambi Ziyambi), Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a gang of 14 illegal miners and recovered 11 machetes in Mazowe.

The gang is believed to be behind a spate of violent criminal activities which rocked Mashonaland Central Province recently.