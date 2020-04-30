Rental Suspension: Landlords, Tenants Speak

Landlords and tenants from Harare have expressed mixed views over the recent announcement by government to suspend payment of rentals until the lockdown is lifted.

Government on Tuesday announced that all rentals that were due for April can be paid in equal instalments, adding that there was a moratorium on evictions during the lockdown period.

A survey by 263chat in Harare’s high density suburb showed that most landlords were unaware of the announcement whilst tenants welcomed the move.

“Honestly, I am not aware of the announcement. Does it imply that we will not be paying bills at council as well as electricity” said 65 year old Janet Muronda of Sunningdale

Some were of the opinion that they survive on monthly rentals and the decision may turn to be harsh especially as hunger takes a toll during the lockdown.

“Did they consider that we are not as rich as they are? What’s the rationale of coming up with that decision considering that some tenants were going to work v during the lockdown does it mean their salaries were also suspended.

“It seems the government does not understand the lives of citizens especially us who depend on rentals for survival. I don’t see that working on my property they would rather arrest me for defying their order,” said Gogo Chihera of Mbare

For tenants the move, they say is welcome if only one has an ‘understanding’ landlord.

“From a Government’s perspective it is practical but truly speaking there are some landlords who will tell you that the house was not constructed by the Government,” said one George a Budiriro tenant

Another tenant Nicholas Ngara said the situation needs a mutual understanding between landlords and tenants.

“The situation is a bit tricky but there is need for a mutual understanding between the two parties considering that there are some who have genuine concerns regarding cash. As for me I will approach the landlord because I have not been going to work since the beginning of the month” said Ngara

Most landlords depend on rentals as their sole source of income and the move sets a showdown between land owners and tenants.