Reprieve For UZ-SRC President, SG

High Court judge Justice David Mangota has suspended the expulsion of Munashe Masiiwa and Allan Chipoyi from the University of Zimbabwe Students Representative Council.

The two filed an urgent application challenging their purported expulsion as leaders of UZ SRC.

The duo’s lawyer Obey Shava of Shava Law chambers argued that their expulsion was tantamount to promoting a culture of rigging at an early stage of their political career, and in the process, creating mini dictators in these future leaders.

More to follow…

