Rights Group Challenges Police Use Of Teargas, Spikes On Motorists

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has filed a High Court challenge against the use of teargas and spikes on motorists by the police.

The matter has been set down for hearing tomorrow, 15 June 2021 before High Court Judge Justice Owen Tagu.

“The forum on behalf of the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe, is seeking an order declaring the use of spikes, teargas and smashing of windscreens by members of the police force dealing with the alleged traffic violations unlawful and an infringement on the right to personal security and the right to life,” wrote the organization in a statement.

According to the forum, three people have died, 10 injured and two commuter omnibuses burnt to shells due to the use of spikes and teargas by the member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) against motorists and commuter omnibuses.

The commissioner of the police, Godwin Matanga and the minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe are the respondents in the court application.