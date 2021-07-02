Police Release Names Of Masvingo-Mbalabala Accident Victims

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over cumulative traffic accidents which are claiming lives of many people in the country.

In a statement after the Masvingo-Mbalabala high way accident which claimed five people this week, the police urged motorists to adhere to stipulated speed limits.

“… motorists adhere to stipulated speed limits and avoid overloading of vehicles.” has released names of the victims who succumbed to a road traffic accident along Masvingo Harare high way road.

Names of the victims have since been released and among them was a three months old baby.

The five victims, according to the police are Charles Shoko (46) Tatend Mutandadzi (3 months old) Keith Proceed ( 2) Nonthando Mpofu (40) and Loveness Mutandadzi (14) all from Mberengwa.

Meanwhile, a police officer died on the spot yesterday after she was run over by a ZUPCO bus along Khami road near railway flyover in Bulawayo.