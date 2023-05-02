‘Salary Increment Delay For Health Workers A Punishment’

Health workers have accused the government of putting the health sector in jeopardy by delaying salary increment for health sectors.

This comes after government increased salaries for teachers, police, army and pensioners, with communication on the adjustment explicitly excluding the health sector.

In an interview with 263Chat, the Secretary-General for Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union(ZPNU) Douglas Chikobvu said the delay might be part of the punitive measures being instituted to chock workplace democracy.

“An imminent struggle for a living wage is highly likely given that the government shunned a salary increase for health workers that saw other civil servants benefiting. As it stands, the parallel market has spiked leaving our meager pittance severely eroded. Genuine calls for a living wage have been preached and echoed by all and sundry but fallen on government deaf ears.

“Nurses continue to work on empty stomachs and their dreams for a better future abroad are shattered. It is very possible and highly likely that most nurses might find it difficult to discharge their duties professionally while disgruntled over poor remuneration,” said Chikobvu.

Negotiations for health sector employees who have been threatening industrial action since the appointment of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Health Minister, are yet to be held.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals-based nurse said the general feeling was that Chiwenga was punishing them for strikes and demonstrations they embarked on demanding better wages, working conditions, and allowances.

“The general feeling is that the Health Minister is punishing us,” said the nurse.

“Remember he once fired some of us and was a key advocate for government to criminalize industrial action.

“It does not make sense that all other civil servants would have their salaries and allowances increased and we do not get communication as to what government is thinking about us.”

A Sally Mugabe Hospital-based doctor said the government was working overtime to demotivate the health sector.

“Honestly, it does not make sense. The letter in question was signed on April 4, with allowances and salaries backdated to February, we would have expected that our own plight would have been dealt with by now,” he said.

