Sexual Reproductive Health App for Adolescence Launched

A leading sexual health rights advocacy group, SRHR Africa Trust (SAT) recently launched a youth-friendly digital application to bridge the information gap and promote awareness about sexual health and services.

The application, called YouthWyze, aims to create convenience, understanding, and demand for sexual health services among young people.

During the launch event, Dr. Mildred Mushunje, the SAT Country Director, emphasized the importance of providing young people with access to sexual health services. She stated, “We must prioritize ensuring that young people have access to the family planning services they desire. It should be a choice, but they must also have the necessary information. Investing in the health and education of young people aligns with our policies and is vital for enabling productivity and economic growth.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced in accessing SRHR services, Dr. Mushunje expressed excitement about the launch of YouthWyze, a digital platform designed specifically for young people. She described the application as an exciting tool that is youth-friendly and aims to address the information gaps faced by young individuals.

YouthWyze provides comprehensive information on various aspects of SRHR, including HIV, gender-based violence, sexually transmitted infections, reproductive cancers, abortion, contraception, and more. The information provided through the application has been approved by the World Health Organization, ensuring its reliability and accuracy.

Dr. Mushunje emphasized the critical nature of addressing young people’s access to health services, stating that neglecting this issue would have implications for their health, welfare, and the achievement of sustainable development goals 3 and 5.

Raymond Mazhambe, SAT Youth Officer, explained that the application was designed to positively impact the lives of young people. Through extensive research and engagement with young individuals, the team identified the challenges they face in accessing information and education on SRHR. The YouthWyze application was developed as a reliable platform to provide young people with information on SRHR, HIV prevention, and answers to questions about their bodies. Its goal is to offer credible information in a youth-friendly manner.

YouthWyze leverages the power of modern technologies and utilizes popular social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp. The application is specifically designed to address young people’s questions about SRHR, HIV, and body development, and it facilitates connections between young individuals and service providers. By harnessing the capabilities of social media, YouthWyze aims to make information and communication easily accessible to young people.

Overall, the launch of YouthWyze marks a significant step forward in promoting sexual health rights and addressing the information needs of young individuals. This innovative application is poised to empower young people and contribute to their overall well-being and development.