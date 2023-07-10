ZESN Urges CSOs, Media To Monitor 2023 Elections’ Credibility

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network has urged civil society organizations and the media to help maintain peace and credibility during the 2023 elections.

The call came during a workshop aimed to ensure that the 2023 harmonized elections are conducted peacefully, inclusively, transparently, and with credibility. It also aimed to educate media stakeholders on proper election coverage practices.

Catherine Manjengwa, a representative from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), emphasized during the meeting that every citizen possesses the right to vote and participate in public affairs.

She highlighted that both the Zimbabwe Constitution and the Election Act acknowledge this right and specifically assign the ZHRC the responsibility of monitoring and observing the freedom of elections in the country.

“ZHRC and its stakeholders work towards effecting change by monitoring campaigns, ensuring media accessibility, providing civic and human rights education, raising awareness, addressing complaints, and engaging in measures to prevent election-related violence,” she explained.

Godwin Phiri, the executive secretary of the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), also spoke at the workshop. He emphasized the crucial role of the media in election coverage, noting that it plays a significant part in providing fair and balanced reporting during campaigns.

“By virtue of their legal and societal mandate, the media has the power to shape the destiny of a nation, either by fostering democracy or stifling it,” Phiri stated.

“Journalists have the ability to promote peace or perpetuate conflict among citizens, so it is crucial for them to avoid using language that incites hatred or violence during the election period.”

Phiri further emphasized that the media continues to play a vital role in facilitating access to information for the public, as guaranteed by Section 62 of the constitution. He urged the media to maintain ethical and professional standards while covering elections.

