Simba Bhora Director Donates Bus to Chitsa Secondary School

Harare businessman and Shamva based Premier Soccer League club Simba Bhora director Brighton Ushendibaba on Friday made a generous donation to Chitsa Secondary School in Gutu marking an unforgettable milestone as the school received its first-ever 16-seater bus.

In remote regions, school children often endure long walks to and from school, with some even dropping out due to financial struggles.

Education is a right, and former students frequently return to their alma maters to donate books and other resources to enhance the learning environment.

On this memorable Friday, the Gutu-born Ushendibaba went above and beyond by donating textbooks, sanitary pads, and sports kits to schools in the Chitsa area.

Addressing students, Ushendibaba said he was pleased to give back to the area that he was born.

“I am pleased to be back where it all started. Today I am back here, where I grew up, to make this presentation. As they say, charity begins at home. I am touched by the plight of students at this school. I was told they walk nearly 10km to fulfill sports fixtures. That’s why I have donated a mini bus.

“I have a message for the school children: prioritize education, even if you are into sports. Stay away from alcohol and drugs. Concentrate on school and sport because you are the ones who can make or destroy your life,” said Ushendibaba, who is a member of the Chitsa Old Students Association.