PSL Sets Gate Charges For Chibuku Super Cup Matches

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced gate charges for football fans who wish to watch the quarter final matches of the Chibuku Super Cup slated for this weekend.

In a statement, PSL Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Ndebele said tickets for the matches will be sold at participating clubs’ offices with the lowest ticket going for USD20 or RTGS equivalent at bank rate.

“All our stadia do not have electronic systems for ticket sales. Traditionally tickets were sold at the stadia entry points, however given the limited number of fans allowed to watch the matches, it is proposed that tickets for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter final matches scheduled for this weekend be sold at the participating clubs’ offices. Tickets will be sold between Thursday 28 October and Friday 29 October 2021.

“The process shall be as follows: All fans must produce their National Identity cards and Covid-19 vaccination cards when purchasing match day tickets. The ticket sellers must record the full names, National ID details and Covid-19 vaccination confirmation. The gate charges shall be as follows: Rest of Ground: US$20 (or RTGS equivalent at interbank rate) VIP: US$50 (or RTGS equivalent at interbank rate),” said Ndebele.

He said all the eight teams will be allocated 250 tickets with clubs expected to submit a detailed list of paid fans.

“Fans must present their match tickets, Covid-19 vaccination cards and National Identity cards upon arrival at the stadia. Fans who fail to produce any of the above requirements will not be admitted. All the eight Chibuku Super Cup Quarter finalists will be allocated a maximum of 250 (two hundred & fifty) tickets each for pre-sale with a breakdown as follows; 200 rest of ground and 50 VIP. The clubs are required to purchase/sell the match tickets and submit the detailed list of paid fans (in alphabetic order) before 1300 hours on Friday 29 October 2021,” he said.