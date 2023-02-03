Steward Bank Zimbabwe Opens Remittance Centre

Steward Bank Zimbabwe last month opened a remittance centre in Harare which caters for both international and local remittances.

The remittance centre, which was created for customers to access funds sent from within Zimbabwe or abroad, is situated at the Eastgate Complex in Harare, customers can collect money sent via SasaiRemit, EcoCashRemit, StewardRemit, WorldRemit and many others.

Steward Bank Chief executive officer Courage Mashavave said the new outlet is part of Steward Bank’s strategy to provide an integrated retail and digital customer experience designed to make it convenient for customers to collect their foreign currency in a clean, safe and secure environment.

“In the past few years, Steward Bank has partnered with several global money transfer agents, including HelloPaisa, MoneyGram and Mama Money among many others to facilitate the free flow of remittances into the country, however this outlet will increase the facilities of accessing funds for customers across the country,” he said.

Mashavave said the financial institution recently introduced intra-bound remittances and scaled up Steward Remit to enable access to foreign currency.

“We are collaborating with agencies across the country, in areas such as Mutoko and Murehwa, compared to this time last year, we have tripled our Customer Satisfaction Index, demonstrating that we are increasing our customers’ expected service and product quality,” he said.

Meanwhile, StewardRemit, which allows real-time US dollar money transfers across the country for both Steward Bank account holders and non-account holders, has reduced its transaction charges, from 5% to 3% of the transaction amount, inclusive of 2% IMT tax.

