TelOne FC yesterday hosted the 2019 end of year awards which was meant to celebrate players who excelled during last season.

Here is the full list of the outstanding players from 2019.

Most Consistent Player- Marvellous Chigumira

Most Disciplined Player- Emmanuel Mandiranga

Top Goal-scorer- King Nadolo



Players Player of the Year- Emmanuel Zinyama



Player of the year- King Nadolo