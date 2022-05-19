The Amalinda Safari Collection Celebrates The Addition Of Sable Valley Concession To Their Portfolio

“This is the first step to securing an impressive wildlife corridor, central to the protection of this incredibly fragile ecosystem on the flanks of Hwange National Park.

The expansion of this concession now encompasses thousands of acres of pristine teak forest and open savannahs dotted with miles of ant hills .

We are humbled to have been granted this concession and acknowledge our responsibility as the custodians of the wildlife that roams these ancient lands” says Sharon Stead, CEO Amalinda Safari Collection.

This new concession envelops the Presidential Elephant Herd’s key home range which is contiguous to the Ivory Lodge and Khulu Bush Camp Concession. It is a famous region, rich in wildlife and the mega herds of elephant and buffalo and has immense beauty with an extremely sensitive ecosystem. As one of the Big Five destinations in Zimbabwe, ASC’s role will be to encompass the ever-changing safari culture, adopting a holistic approach to wildlife management in this critical landscape.

“The demands are increasing for a more authentic, less impact form of wildlife adventure, the kind that garners a tolerance for communities living with wildlife and a developing socio-political and economic benefit for those living on the edges of wildlife areas which we understand are underpinned by community involvement. Together with our Mother Africa Trust, our work is cut out to addressing the loss of biodiversity and habitat. We as a family run organisation, see this as an opportunity to create safe spaces and to secure the Parks surrounding areas.