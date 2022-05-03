The First Destination Spa in Victoria Falls is Back on Track to Open Soon

The largest and first purpose-built spa is scheduled to open in Victoria Falls in October, following a rapid post Covid tourism recovery, placing Zimbabwe’s top tourist attraction on the map as a wellness destination.

Victoria Falls Safari Spa is being constructed by hospitality group Africa Albida Tourism, whose accommodation portfolio is made up of Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites and Lokuthula Lodges.

Construction of Victoria Falls Safari Spa resumed last month, following a two-year delay due to the uncertainties around the impact of Covid-19 on travel and tourism. It had originally been scheduled to open in September 2020.

The spa will be located along a north facing ridge in indigenous woodland in a tranquil setting on the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate. It will be built in harmony with its surrounds, under canvas, reminiscent of African safari tents and filled with ethnic fabrics and artefacts.

It will include a 280m₂ central area featuring manicure and pedicure stations, private relaxation rooms, a café serving healthy dishes, a hair salon and change rooms, including one that is wheelchair-friendly, as well as three outlying separate secluded treatment rooms (one double and two singles).

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) chief executive Ross Kennedy said this an incredibly exciting development to be able to announce on the back of what is showing to be a much more rapid resurgence of tourism post-covid than expected.

“For two years we have had to look at the foundations that we started in March 2020 and to now see the contractors back on site and the project becoming a reality once more is a testament to the tourism recovery we are witnessing and contributing to,” Kennedy said.

“Regional competition requires us to be always reinvesting in our properties and products, and this is just one of the additions we have planned. We are required to create competitive differentiators whilst at the same time enhancing the destination offerings to a wider audience,” he said.

“The health and wellness market is rapidly growing and we believe that Victoria Falls Safari Spa will allow us to fully enter this market. The layout and design allows us to add further treatments and therapies in the future.”

Victoria Falls’ first destination spa will be ideal for wellness weekends, Monday to Thursday breaks, couples’ and wedding packages where bridal parties can book it exclusively.

Victoria Falls Safari Spa will be managed by Michele Vickery, who has 19 years’ experience as a beauty therapist, and treatments will include manicures, pedicures, waxing, tinting, facials, reflexology, body treatments, massages and hairdressing.

The design, décor and treatment menu at the spa, which is expected to create eight jobs, will reflect Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, and the spa will use all-natural African products with plant-based ingredients.