The Palm River Hotel Awarded Official 5-Star Grading

2nd February 2023 – Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. The Palm River Hotel has been awarded the most prestigious hotel rating of 5 stars. The award was validated by an official grading conducted by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Quality Assurance Executives.

Following an extensive inspection, the hotel’s efforts to deliver unparalleled luxury and exceptional quality of service have been recognised and rewarded with a coveted 5-star accolade. The official grading positions the Palm River Hotel as one of only two hotels in Victoria Falls to occupy a 5-star status.

“This is an immensely proud moment for the entire team at the Palm River Hotel and it brings us great delight to officially be positioned as one of only two hotels in Victoria Falls with a 5-star grading,” said Group Hospitality Manager, Heather Kay.

“Since unveiling the Palm River Hotel in 2021, our hospitality family has worked with commitment and determination to meet the first-class standards required for this status, and we will continue to deliver the highest quality of exceptional Zimbabwean hospitality.”

Included in the report, ZTA Quality Assurance Executives acknowledged the hotel’s outstanding hospitality delivery as stated: “Service delivery was found to be exceptional. It is evident that the hotel has made great strides in providing a quality product in the market. We would like to commend management for maintaining high quality standards at the Palm River Hotel.”

The ZTA report also compliments the hotel’s luxurious room and suite offerings, noting the contemporary décor, furniture and quality finishes used throughout.

The hotel’s innovative architectural design was also highlighted as ‘a brand-new state for the art product’.

Striving towards achieving its 5-star accolade, the Palm River Hotel proudly unveiled an impressive collection of 73 world-class rooms and luxury suites situated along the banks of the Zambezi River.

The accommodation collection includes 60 Twin and King Deluxe Rooms with river-facing views, private patios and ensuite bathrooms. Two fully-serviced wheelchair-accessible rooms are also available with a lift offering access to higher floors.

The hotel’s most standout accommodation options include its luxurious suite range. Two Deluxe Suites provide a perfect accommodation option for families or couples travelling together.

Two Honeymoon Suites, placed closest to the edge of the Zambezi River, offer a haven of relaxation complete with a large private balcony, relaxing daybed and a modish outdoor shower.

Three Executive Suites offer secluded accommodation with spacious lounges and river-facing balconies for ultimate relaxation and privacy.

The palatial Presidential Suite includes a private lounge and a grand terrace with luxury decor from floor to ceiling – perfectly positioned with uninterrupted views of the Zambezi River.

Offering the pinnacle of private residing is the Palm River Villa, comprised of an Executive Suite, Honeymoon Suite and Twin Deluxe Room. The exclusive villa is complete with a private kitchen, spacious lounge, car park, private swimming pool with an expansive patio and garden.

The Palm River Hotel offers the discerning traveller luxury accommodation within its unique and tranquil setting, along with outstanding food and beverage facilities, including private dining on the edge of the Zambezi River.

Its impressive leisure facilities include a 34m outdoor swimming pool, on-site nature walks and a private gymnasium, currently under development. The hotel’s idyllic location, just 5 minutes from the centre of town, allows for easy access to Africa’s Natural World Wonder, Victoria Falls and surrounding wildlife national parks located within the popular tourism region.

