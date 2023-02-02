Ignite Youth Organisation Starts The Year Flying

Youth empowerment outfit Ignite Youth Organisation hit the year running with two awards at the recently held Zimbabwe Community News (ZCN) Awards and Poetry Red Carpet

The organisation bagged an award for ZCN’s Most Outstanding Youth Empowerment Organisation and the Best Youth Organisation Supporting Youth in Arts at the Poetry Red Carpet.

Speaking to this publication at the sidelines of ZCN awards ceremony, Ignite Youth founder, Tadzie Madzima, who also won the Social Entrepreneur of the Year award at the same event, said, “I can’t express how proud I am of how far we have come as an organisation. These wards belong to the Ignite Youth family which is made up of the young people themselves, members, leaders, volunteers, supporters, partners, board of directors and many others who have worked incredibly hard to make our programs a success and make a difference in our communities. To more wins and continuing to pursue purpose in 2023 and beyond!”

Meanwhile, Madzima has since been nominated in the Forty under Forty Awards. The awards identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the continent’s most influential and accomplished leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries. Leaders who are committed to professional excellence and community service and have risen up the ranks of their industries as a result of their work

