Police Urge Peace Amid Increase in Domestic Murders Across Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has raised alarm over a disturbing rise in murder cases throughout the country, largely attributed to domestic violence, Commissioner Paul Nyathi reported.

Commissioner Nyathi cited domestic disputes, extramarital affairs, property disagreements following separations, and the inability to resolve minor issues as primary factors driving the surge in homicides.

He also highlighted those altercations at drinking spots, witchcraft allegations, and debt disputes are contributing to the alarming trend.

“We are particularly concerned about the number of minors aged between 7 and 17 years who have killed each other while playing or engaging in various chores such as running and playing soccer,” Nyathi said.

In a tragic incident on July 20, 2024, Liberty Chimurambi (28) fatally stabbed his estranged wife, Aphocine Mandimutsa (24), in Tengwe before committing suicide.

Mandimutsa was found with a neck wound near her parents’ home, and Chimurambi was discovered hanging from a tree the following day. Investigations revealed the couple had separated due to infidelity issues.

Another horrifying case occurred on July 21, 2024, in Marondera, where Ezekiel Chibvongodze (29) stabbed his wife, Mitchel Evelyn Katakwe (25), and their son, Tawana (5), to death with an okapi knife following a domestic dispute. Chibvongodze later surrendered to the police.

On July 19, 2024, Memory Choga (41) was arrested after her husband, Douglas Choga (45), died from injuries inflicted by a log during a dispute over financial issues. Similarly, Thembelihle Maphosa (22) was apprehended for the murder of Timothy Ncube (25), whose body was found with severe head and neck wounds on July 19, 2024, in Ntabazinduna.

Commissioner Nyathi said the ZRP is also searching for Disco Mubonesi (29) in connection with the murder of his aunt, Mandawani Muponesi (60), in Chipinge.

Mubonesi allegedly burnt his aunt’s hut and stabbed her, accusing her of witchcraft. Muponesi succumbed to her injuries at St Peters Hospital.

Additionally, Senge Ncube (45) died after being found with multiple injuries in Plumtree. He was taken to Plumtree Hospital but died upon admission.

Commissioner Nyathi implored the public to adopt peaceful methods of resolving disputes, highlighting the role of the church, traditional leaders, and the community in fostering respect for human life.

“The police will continue to engage communities to promote law-abiding behavior in all facets of life,” he assured.

