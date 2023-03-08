Two Men In Court For Stealing US$52 000 From Bhola Hardware

Two Harare men were dragged before a Harare Magistrate Evelyn Mushavakure facing theft charges after stealing US$52 000 from Bhola Hardware.

The duo, Tapiwanashe Murefu (26) of Budiriro 2 and Tawanda Mutuma (30) of Belvedere were released on ZWL$100 000 bail and remanded to 8 May 2023.

Circumstances surrounding the matter are that, in March 2023 at around 1600 hours, Murefu and Mutuma teamed up with Jeffrey Chipwanyira, one Nzombe and 15 other accused persons and planned to steal at Bhola Hardware located at number 41, Harare Street, Harare.

They went to Bhola Hardware using three cars and met the complainant in the matter, who was coming from the shop.

They grabbed his satchel which had US$52 000 and ran back into their car and rushed off.

It is further alleged that when they arrived at the hardware, there was a CCTV which captured the whole scenery.

A report was later made at Kopje and investigations led to the arrest of Murefu and Mutuma who were interviewed and they implicated Jefrey Chipwanyira and 15 other unknown accused.

Murefu led the police to the recovery of US$1 000 while Mutuma helped the state recover US$500.

