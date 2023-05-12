Warrant Of Arrest Against ED Challenger Cancelled

Zanu PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who is challenging President Emerson Mnangagwa’s legality is expected to continue answering to fraud charges on 18 May 2023.

Musengezi made headlines in 2021 after he approached the High Court to nullify the November 2017 central committee meeting that forced the late former President Robert Mugabe to resign as Zanu-PF leader and crowned, the then ousted Vice President Mnangagwa as the President of Zimbabwe.

Musengezi’s fraud trial was supposed to start on the 9th of May but his lawyer Doug Coltart told the court that he was in default because he had fallen ill to attend trial.

Magistrate Yeukai Nzuda slapped him with a warrant of arrest but it was later cancelled.

Musengezi who was arrested on allegations of fraudulently acquiring the ruling party’s membership card has filed an application for stay of proceedings.

However, when the trial commenced, ZANU-PF Harare Provincial chairman, Goodwills Masimirembwa testified and told the court that Musengezi’s supposed fraudulent registration as a party member adversely affected the ruling party.

Masimirembwa also testified that the party was not attacking Musengezi for challenging Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to party presidency.

He added that Zanu-PF is not in the business of silencing members who have grievances.