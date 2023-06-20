In a stunning turn of events, Aron Vico, the Managing Director of Waverley Plastics and Blankets, has been declared not guilty in the high-profile criminal private prosecution case against him.

Accused of fraudulent takeover, Vico’s reputation had been tarnished by serious allegations made by Amanda Berkowitz and Belynda Halfon.

After capturing the nation’s attention, the trial reached a dramatic climax today as the magistrate delivered a verdict of not guilty.

Aron Vico’s name has been fully cleared, restoring his once-blemished reputation.

