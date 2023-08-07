We Dont Want Another POLAD: Busha

Free Zimbabwe Congress President Joseph Makamba Busha made a strong demand that the winning government after the 23rd August elections should not create another Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

Busha criticized POLAD, describing it as an avenue for siphoning public funds to benefit a select few individuals, who received cars and diplomatic passports at the expense of the suffering masses.

“After 23 August, we don’t want another POLAD. Like I said before, POLAD was an act of cooption, a means to fleece public money and enrich certain individuals. Those who were part of POLAD received cars, diplomatic passports, and other perks, while the majority of people continue to endure hardship,” stated Busha during the press conference.

The Free Zimbabwe Congress President went on to call for transparency and accountability from the government regarding the financial resources allocated to POLAD.

“After the August 23 elections, we expect the Minister of Finance to provide a comprehensive report on POLAD’s achievements. The nation deserves to know what POLAD accomplished for the country, rather than focusing solely on how taxpayer money was utilized to support the platform,” emphasized Busha.

POLAD was formed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the 2018 elections as a measure to foster communication and cooperation between the presidency and political opponents who did not secure victory in the elections.

However, the main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, declined to participate in POLAD, accusing the ruling party, Zanu PF, of attempting to gain legitimacy through backdoor means.

The platform has faced significant criticism from opposition circles, who view it as President Mnangagwa’s tactic to suppress and silence the opposition’s voice.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

