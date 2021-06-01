ZANU PF Youths Demo Quashed By Riot Police

MUTARE – Riot police on Tuesday morning violently dispersed rioting ZANU PF youths who staged a flash demonstration in Sakubva, Mutare demanding the opening of the vegetable market closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The raid by heavily armed police together with the Mutare Municipal Police, nabbed at least 20 Zanu PF youths including the Mutare District secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani.

The police confirmed that the arrested youths are currently in custody at Mutare Central Police station.

According to sources, the Zanu PF youths had planned to march to the Minister of State for Manicaland Province Nokutula Matsikenyere along Hebert Chitepo.

Investigations by 263Chat revealed that vendors and youths had been earlier warned to vacate the premises they had taken over the market without adhering before police later returned with dogs and unleashed them on the vendors.

Zanu PF youths yesterday said they had taken over Sakubva flea market where they took over vegetable market stalls claiming the COVID-19-induced lockdown had impoverished them.

This morning, Mutare Municipal police raided the market stalls and confiscated fruits and vegetables after vendors had fled the site.

Scores of party youths and vendors then proceeded to Mutare CBD where they intended to picket at Manicaland minister’s office before they were dispersed by riot police.

Inside sources have revealed that the running battles are factional wars pitting Mike Madiro and Minister Monica Mutsvangwa who are supporting Esau Mufumi.

“Danmore Mambondiyani is being accused of fighting Mike Madiro, Monica Mutsvangwa and Tawanda Mukodza with support from some big fishes in Harare. The decision to reopen flea markets is being viewed as a political score

“These are mere bloody Zanu PF factional wars in Manicaland. It’s Isau Mufumi and Danmore Mambondiyani fighting each other for cheap political scores,” said the source.