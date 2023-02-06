fbpx
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
logo
mobile-logo
HomeNewsZanuPF Suspends Top Boss
News
0 Comments

ZanuPF Suspends Top Boss

www.263chat.com

Zanu-PF’s Manicaland women’s league leader Happiness Nyakuedzwa has been suspended for 21 days for gross misconduct after reportedly disputing elections held in the province. 

Nyakuedzwa is further charged with insulting Betty Kaseke, who is the ruling party’s secretary for external affairs, Betty Kaseke. 

In a letter addressed to Nyakuedzwa, Zanu-PF’s women’s league boss, Marble Chinomona said the former is suspended from all activities pending investigations into her conduct. 

“Take note that the national leadership has resolved to issue you with a prohibition order pending the hearing of your case as per the attached charge sheet. As such, you are provisionally barred from taking in any party activity for the next 21 days pending an inquiry into the allegations levelled against you.  

“Further take note that you have the right to be assisted in the conduct of your case by a member of the party of your choice in terms of article 10 section 75 of the party constitution,” the letter reads. 

“Be advised that your matter will be heard at the Zanu-PF headquarters 21 days after receipt of this letter.” 

Nyakuedzwa is accused of failing to abide by party policies, rules and regulations. 

“It is alleged that you disrupted elections which were officiated by the national secretary for external affairs in the women’s league, comrade Betty Kaseke. On the day of the elections, the report outlines how you allegedly insulted and threatened comrade Kaseke and incited violence against elections officials,” the letter added. 

ALSO ON 263Chat:  Raradza Dragged to Court Over Stolen Farming Implements

This comes as the party is gearing up for its primary elections ahead of the 2023 elections  

Share this article

Tags

Written by

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

No comments

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News
News
News
News
Politics
Elections 2023

You cannot copy content of this page