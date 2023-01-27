ZEC’s Draft Delimitation Report A Failure: POLAD

The Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) has dismissed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) preliminary delimitation report describing it as a failure.

ZEC submitted the preliminary delimitation report which the President forwarded to parliament for debate and consideration. After receiving the report, Parliament set up an Ad hoc committee which looked into the contents of the ZEC document before adopting it as a house and coming up with recommendations which were forwarded to the President for onward submission to the electoral mother body.

A final report is expected to be delivered back to President Emmerson Mnangagwa once the Commission deals with issues raised by the parliamentary ad hoc Committee.

Speaking to journalists in Harare on Friday, POLAD chairperson on Governance and Legislative agenda Professor Lovemore Madhuku whilst commending Parliament said the report had failed the test as enshrined in the Constitution.

“The Preliminary Delimitation Report does not pass the test set out in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. POLAD regards it as a failure on the part of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. The views and concerns expressed by the ad hoc committee of Parliament in respect of the Preliminary Delimitation Report are eminently sensible and in accordance with our Constitution. POLAD commends the ad hoc committee of Parliament for such a sterling Output,” said Madhuku.

POLAD, Madhuku expressed concern over the internal ‘squabbles’ within the Commission where unconfirmed reports suggest there was no collective effort on the report.

“POLAD is very much concerned about the internal governance of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC]. Under our Constitution, ZEC is a corporate body consisting of nine commissioners. Under no circumstances may ZEC operate or purport to operate without the collective position of all the commissioners.

“The delimitation process cannot be the work of one or two Commissioners: there must be clear evidence that all commissioners are involved at every stage of the delimitation process. This is essential for the integrity and credibility of ZEC. POLAD would like to see public appearances of ZEC Commissioners at all platforms where ZEC is either presenting to, or receiving from, the President reports relating to the delimitation process. ZEC must use all the remaining stages to demonstrate, in public, the involvement of all commissioners.” he said.

