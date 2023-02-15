ZEGU Moot Court Team Off To India For Global Contest

The Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) law students are set to represent the nation at the esteemed K.K Luthra memorial moot court competition, taking place at the University of New Delhi in India from 17 to 19 February.

Addressing the press on the distinguished achievement, Nyasha Chiramba, the coach of the ZEGU moot court team, expressed immense pride in the fact that their team made it into the top 10 out of 973 Universities that participated in the competition.

“The final rounds are going to be having 60 teams from all over the world that were screened from the 973 teams that participated. Our team made it into the top 10 of the 60 teams that have made it to the final rounds. We are very grateful that we made it this far.

“We are hoping that our team will be able to do well and lift the banner of the University, the country and even the region at large to be the best moot court team,” said Chiramba.

The ZEGU team, which is comprised of three law students – Andrew Matyatya, Tadiwa Chipunza and Takudzwa Chinyemba – will represent the country together with Great Zimbabwe University, which also made the cut into the top 60.

Speaking on behalf of the team, a confident Chinyemba told journalists they will make the country proud.

“We are going to try our best. We are very excited about this competition and we have worked very hard to bring something back home. We took about six months to prepare for the competition so we are ready. We want people to recognise us as a top-notch University in the country,” said Chinyemba.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

