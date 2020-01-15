You cannot copy content of this page

Zim Cricket Names Final Squad For Sri Lanka Tests

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza
Zimbabwe cricketer Sean Williams (R) is dismissed as Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dikwella looks on during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium in the southern district of Hambantota on July 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI (Photo credit should read LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Zimbabwe Cricket Wednesday named five uncapped players in the 15 member squad for the upcoming two-test series against Sri Lanka starting this Sunday.

A notable absentee from the squad is seamer Tendai Chatara, who has been ruled out after failing to recover from a bicep injury sustained during a recent domestic match.

The experienced Mountaineers bowler had been named in the provisional squad, but he will miss the two matches as he works to regain full fitness.

Chatara’s absence has opened up a chance for his Mountaineers team-mate Victor Nyauchi and Rangers paceman Charlton Tshuma to make their bow in Test cricket.

The two are among the uncapped players, the others being opening batsmen Kevin Kasuza and Brian Mudzinganyama of Mountaineers and Rangers respectively, as well as Tuskers spinner Ainsley Ndlovu.

Carl Mumba, who has two Test appearances, both of them against Sri Lanka in 2016, marks his return to international cricket since a serious knee injury sustained in an ODI against the same opponents in Hambantota in 2017 sidelined him for a lengthy period.

The selectors have also rewarded Prince Masvaure, Timycen Maruma and Donald Tiripano for their top form in the premier domestic first-class competition, the Logan Cup.

Apart from captain Sean Williams, Zimbabwe will be counting on the experience of Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Jarvis and Regis Chakabva as they mark their return to red-ball cricket in over a year. Sri Lanka is expected to arrive in Harare this Thursday.

The first Test is scheduled for 19-23 January, with the second match set for 27-31 January. Both matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams (captain)

