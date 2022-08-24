Zim Parliamentarians In Angola For Elections Observation

The speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda is leading a parliamentary delegation attending training on observing elections currently underway in Angola.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the training, Mudenda applauded the SADC Parliamentary Forum for undertaking the observations of Angola’s 2022 general elections.

“I am elated that today we congregate together as a SADC Parliamentary Forum delegation to undertake the observations of the 2022 general elections in the Republic of Angola

“It is indeed an honor to be able to attend physically this Mission following the devastating Covid-19 pandemic period which curtailed our multilateral travels,” said Mudenda.

He noted the the SADC-PF’s strategic plan puts election observation as a core activity as a way to promote democracy in the region.

“Need I remind you that election observation forms part of the core activities of the SADC-PF as encapsulated in the Forum’s Strategic Plan (2019-2023) as informed particularly by the 2015 Protocol on SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections in Articles 4 and 5 when read together with the Protocol on the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

“In this respect, the relevant policy organs of the Forum have appointed this august delegated assembly to conduct Elections Observation in view of implementing the Strategic Plan and to assist Angola in ensuring that it meets its democracy paradigm,” added Mudenda.

Angola is holding elections today in what is expected to be the closest election since the country first allowed a multi-party vote in 1992.

