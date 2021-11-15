Zim Red Cross Receives Oxygen Concentrators In Fight Against Covid-19

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS)’s quest to compliment the Government in the fight against the Covid-19 received a major boost when it received thirty five oxygen concentrators from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Speaking at a handover ceremony in Harare, IFRC head of cluster office in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi, John Roche said despite a decline in positive cases, COVID-19 is still a threat hence the need for oxygen concentrators.

“The world really turned upside down in the last two years, the Zimbabwe Red Cross was on the frontline. The way we worked changed because we could not move freely around the world but we continued to support the Red Cross volunteers on the ground in Zimbabwe in the fight against COVID-19.

“With this piece of equipment we are not late if you look at the world today COVID-19 has not gone away, it seeps silently and it recurs. Thanks to the Singapore Red Cross for this vital piece of equipment which will produce oxygen which is vital when people have COVID-19. We have supported the Zimbabwe Red Cross with more than a million dollars’ worth of equipment in the fight against the disease.

In his acceptance speech, ZRCS secretary general Elias Hwenga acknowledged the donation saying the concentrators will assist in the administering of critical care to patients.

“It is with great pleasure that I stand before you as we witness the power of humanity. This donation we are receiving today is in sync with the Fundamental principle of Universality, where all components of the Red Cross Movement have equal status and share equal responsibilities and duties in helping each other.

“As the Red Cross Movement, we have shared responsibility. The Movement, whose vocation is to relieve human suffering, cannot remain indifferent to difficulties experienced by one of its components. The principle of universality therefore, calls for collective responsibility within the International Movement. At the peak of COVID 19 third wave resurgence around July 2021, the IFRC requested for the Zimbabwe Red Cross’ needs so they could help mobilize resources.

“We want to acknowledge the tremendous support which we received from the IFRC who managed to get 35 oxygen concentrators from the Singapore Red Cross Society. The National Society intends to use the oxygen concentrators and oxygen tanks at the Red Cross clinic, which is already functioning at the highest level by providing critical care to patients, as we play our key auxiliary role by ensuring quality but affordable medical and pharmaceutical services to the general public.” said Hwenga