ZimAchievers UK Announce 2022 Nominees

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK Edition yesterday announced the nominees shortlist and voting dates for the 2022 edition of the prestigious awards in a live Facebook broadcast.
The 11th edition of the ZAA UK, sponsored by Express Links Money Transfer features a dynamic nominee list from established and upcoming achievers across different categories, with voting now underway until 15 May 2022 on the ZAA website.
“We are thrilled to announce the nominees for our 11th edition after overwhelming response from the public during the nomination period. It is a testament of the ever growing list of achievers in the diaspora who are flying our flag high,” said Sakhile Khanye, ZAA UK Country Director.
“Our communities are the pulse of our organisation and this year we will spread wings to the Midlands with our Awards Dinner gala in Birmingham. Much appreciation goes to our sponsors Express Links who are also heavily invested in our communities beyond their business services.”
The awards ceremony will take place on 28 May at Holiday Inn City in Birmingham, moving away from the regular London as the host city. The nominees list also sees the addition of two new categories on the usual list.
“We have also added the MakeUp Artist and DJ Of the Year categories in our lifestyle categories following immense growth and immense public recognition in those two categories. Congratulations to all nominees and we urge us all to keep doing our best to positively impact communities,” Khanye said.
The ZAA were founded in 2010 to recognize, celebrate and honour outstanding achievers in the diaspora and home communities across diverse categories of sport, entertainment, community, business and leadership, among others.
Voting opened last night on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.org and will run till 15 May, with the The ZAA UK Awards Dinner Gala held on 28 May.
This will be Sakhile Khanye’s first home assignment as the new ZAA supremo in the UK following the stepping down of founding Chairman Conrad Mwanza last year.
Below is the full list of nominees for the ZAA UK 11th Edition.
Business and Professional
Business of the Year
C – Lash
Bespoke events
Just James
Billies and Tong
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Tanaka Karumazondo
Thabo Nhlangano
Admire Mudangwe
Sasha Jameson
Female Entrepreneur
Tariro Magombo
Usebia Muzondo
Juliana Jonathan
Taffy Event Planner
Professional of the Year
Admire Mudangwe
Bothwell Kabayira
Dr Samuel Chindaro
Paida Matemachani
Ruth Dhliwayo
Innovator of the Year
Codilia Gapare
William Sachiti
Ishmael Tsakatsa
Community and Sports Awards
Community Champion
Berita Muzondo
Patience Ndebele Omijie
Korrine Sky
Honourable Charity
Mavis Mundirwa
Community Organisation
Power of the mind
Inspire women and Children Foundation
Put a smile on a child
Ladies of Ireland
Women of Valour
Cultural Ambassador
Tsungi Tsikirai
Sisa Senkosi
Ndebele Qho
Evans Marlo
Ivor Moyo
Young Achiever of the Year
Munashe Chitsa
Tadii G
Mudie da don
Cakes by Ruva
Sports Personality of the Year
Musa King Mufasa
Stembile Chitiva
Taku Masawi
T.Nyoni
Event of the Year
Amafest
The Kings of Amapiano tour
Zimfest
AmapianoChella
Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year
Dj Skay
Sunshine Ndebele
Angie Khuphe
Annatoria
Entertainment Awards
People’s Choice Award
Nceku
Kuda Kash
Aaron Manatsa
Lem Queens
DJ of the Year Award
Dj Mixolis
Dj Skay
Dj Tinashe
Dj Fistoz
Dj Mel
Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male
Chief Chino
Nego True
S1mba
Yxng Prodigy Official
Official Just Kyng
Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female
Annatoria
Vimbai Rose
Maxine
Sharon Manatsa
Hazel Mak music
Just Chenai
Arts Promoter of the Year
Kings of Amapiano
Grill Yard
True Wave
Stellah Entertainment
Zim Achievers Lifestyle Awards
Female Personality of the Year
Miss Angel
Neo the dj
Love Mavunga
Selma Zoe
Male Personality of the Year
Munya Chawawa
Dj Khandacool
Nceku
Charlie Kay
MC Kuda zvinhu
Zim-based Influencer of the Year
Mgcini Moyo (Byo memes)
Official Becky
Shacky Timburwa
Miss V Candy
Asaph
Ishmael Tsakatsa
Zim-UK Based Influencer of the Year
Vee Kativhu
Dj Mel
Thandie
Misfay
Outstanding Achievement in Fashion
Mazza Apparel
Loves African Creations
Ankara by Ane
Svosva
Media Outlet of the Year
EarGround
Cava de Culture
Pie Radio
Kade Magazine
Restaurant of the Year
Imuli
Restaurant 263
Ekhaya
Bantu
MakeUp Artist of the Year
Amaona Creative
Miss Evelyn
Beauty with Taffy
Coco B lovers
Kristabelle Makeup
