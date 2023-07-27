Zimbabwe Endorsed by UNWTO as Prime Destination for Hosting International Conferences

In its ongoing pursuit of becoming a premier destination for hosting international conferences, Zimbabwe has once again received a resounding endorsement, this time from the United World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The organization has chosen Zimbabwe to host the prestigious Communication, Media, and Tourism Training in Africa Workshop set to take place in the captivating vicinity of Victoria Falls in November 2023.

The momentous signing of the hosting agreement took place today, attended by the esteemed Winnie Muchanyuka, Chief Executive of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, and Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary General of UNWTO. The occasion was held alongside the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa, further solidifying Zimbabwe’s reputation as a prime destination in the tourism world.

Recognizing the crucial role of media in promoting emerging destinations worldwide, this workshop aims to emphasize the significance of communication, media, and tourism in fostering economic growth.

With the vast majority of travel decisions being made by individuals who have never experienced a destination firsthand, the role of media reporting becomes pivotal in putting Zimbabwe on the global tourist map.

The tourism industry, with its intricate and expansive ecosystem, relies heavily on effective communication to flourish. In the digital age, where social media, instant messaging apps, and digital marketing reign supreme, the importance of efficient communication has become more critical than ever before.

Witnessing the signing ceremony were Zimbabwe’s Ambassador for Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry, Raphael Tayerera Faranisi, and Tarirai Musonza, the Chief Director of Tourism and Hospitality Management.

With the upcoming Communication, Media, and Tourism Training in Africa Workshop, Zimbabwe stands poised to strengthen its position as a leading destination for international conferences, embracing its role in the global tourism landscape. Victoria Falls awaits, promising an enriching experience for attendees while further bolstering Zimbabwe’s status in the world of tourism.

