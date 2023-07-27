fbpx
Thursday, July 27, 2023
logo
mobile-logo
HomeTravelZimbabwe Endorsed by UNWTO as Prime Destination for Hosting International Conferences
Travel
0 Comments

Zimbabwe Endorsed by UNWTO as Prime Destination for Hosting International Conferences

In its ongoing pursuit of becoming a premier destination for hosting international conferences, Zimbabwe has once again received a resounding endorsement, this time from the United World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The organization has chosen Zimbabwe to host the prestigious Communication, Media, and Tourism Training in Africa Workshop set to take place in the captivating vicinity of Victoria Falls in November 2023.

The momentous signing of the hosting agreement took place today, attended by the esteemed Winnie Muchanyuka, Chief Executive of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, and Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary General of UNWTO. The occasion was held alongside the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa, further solidifying Zimbabwe’s reputation as a prime destination in the tourism world.

Recognizing the crucial role of media in promoting emerging destinations worldwide, this workshop aims to emphasize the significance of communication, media, and tourism in fostering economic growth.

With the vast majority of travel decisions being made by individuals who have never experienced a destination firsthand, the role of media reporting becomes pivotal in putting Zimbabwe on the global tourist map.

The tourism industry, with its intricate and expansive ecosystem, relies heavily on effective communication to flourish. In the digital age, where social media, instant messaging apps, and digital marketing reign supreme, the importance of efficient communication has become more critical than ever before.

ALSO ON 263Chat:  17 Children Injured When Boeing 777 Dumps Fuel on School Playground

Witnessing the signing ceremony were Zimbabwe’s Ambassador for Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry, Raphael Tayerera Faranisi, and Tarirai Musonza, the Chief Director of Tourism and Hospitality Management.

With the upcoming Communication, Media, and Tourism Training in Africa Workshop, Zimbabwe stands poised to strengthen its position as a leading destination for international conferences, embracing its role in the global tourism landscape. Victoria Falls awaits, promising an enriching experience for attendees while further bolstering Zimbabwe’s status in the world of tourism.

Share this article
Written by

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

No comments

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Travel
Travel
News, Travel
Travel
Travel
Environment, News, Travel

You cannot copy content of this page