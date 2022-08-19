Zimbabwe Name Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Zimbabwe Women’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 18-25 September has been named.

Josephine Nkomo and Modester Mupachikwa, who missed an 18-day training camp in India last month as they are currently playing club cricket in England, have been included in the squad of 15.

Mary-Anne Musonda will captain the side of seasoned campaigners that includes Christabel Chatonzwa, Pellagia Mujaji and Precious Marange.

Sixteen-year-old opening batter Kelis Ndhlovu and Francisca Chipare, who made their T20I debuts during the tour to Namibia, have also made the cut.

Zimbabwe Women’s ongoing preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 will continue with a tour to South Africa where they will play five Twenty20 matches against the South Africa Emerging Women team.

The matches are scheduled for 28, 29 and 31 August, with the last two set for 2 and 3 September in Pretoria.

Zimbabwe Women will then travel to the UAE on 7 September for a quadrangular series against Thailand Women, the United States of America (USA) Women and the hosts as part of their final preparations for the qualifying tournament.

Zimbabwe Women are in Group B alongside Thailand Women, Papua New Guinea Women and UAE Women.

Bangladesh Women, Ireland Women, Scotland Women and USA Women are in Group A.

The two teams that make it to the final will qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 to be held in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Under-19 Women’s squad are currently in camp in preparation for the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa in January next year.

ZIMBABWE WOMEN SQUAD FOR ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER 2022:

Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare

