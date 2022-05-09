Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Pays Tribute To Staff, Volunteers

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has paid tribute to staff and volunteers who have been supporting vulnerable populations in times of need saying it has brought huge impact on communities.

In Zimbabwe, Red Cross staff and volunteers have been supporting vulnerable populations in building stronger resilient communities through food security and livelihoods, water and sanitation, health and social services, disaster risk management, restoration and maintenance of family links as well as first aid and Nurse Aide Training services.

In a message to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day over the weekend, ZRCS national president Edson Mlambo said support from the volunteers and staff relieves suffering and lightens up the murkiest moments.

“Crisis and disaster have spared virtually no one in the past year and hit the most vulnerable the hardest. Yet one never has to look far to find and be inspired by acts of kindness. Big or small, seen or unseen, every act of kindness matters, brings hope and breeds more kindness. Today, we pay tribute to all those individuals who selflessly help others in need.

“When all these small local actions multiply, the impact can be enormous. Every day, Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers see first-hand how kindness relieves suffering, brings comfort, lights up the darkest moments and restores dignity. Amid so much hardship, loss and uncertainty, we encourage people around the world to believe in the power of kindness and to keep the kindness coming,” said Mlambo

ZRCS secretary general Elias Hwenga said actions by the staff and volunteers is a reminder of investing in local actions.

“In the worst situations, Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers remain lifelines to local communities, sometimes at risk to their own safety. They remind us why we must invest in local action and nurture humanity and kindness,” said Hwenga

On 8 May, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement celebrates the dedication, compassion, courage and impact of millions of volunteers and countless others who offer help, care, and life-saving services to people in their communities.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is comprised of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and 192 National Societies with 14.9 million volunteers. It’s estimated that one in every 524 people in the world is a Red Cross or Red Crescent volunteer.