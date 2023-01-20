Zimbabwe Tourism Re-Engages The European Market At Fitur 2023

Zimbabwe will this year once again join other leading tourism destinations at the 43rd Edition of the Feria Internacional de Turismo/ International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) from 18 to 22 January 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

The show is re-opening physically for the first time ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. FITUR is one of the foremost international travel & tourism exhibitions taking place in January 2023, attended by the world’s tourism professionals and the key trade for the inbound and outbound tourism Spanish market.

It is a five-day leading global travel show attracting more than 10 487 companies from 165 countries, 142 642 trade visitors and 110 848 general public. Sustainability, innovation and cutting-edge trends will be the core themes of FITUR’s content, in line with the fair’s objective of contributing to the revitalisation and growth of the tourism business.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism & Hospitality Industry together with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority will be joined by tourism players from the private sector at the Fair as they re-engage tourism wholesalers and business tourism players in considering Zimbabwe as an ideal place for their Meetings as well as a holiday destination.

“We are so excited to be back physically at this strategic travel & tourism Fair in a bid to re-engage with the European tourism Market. This year, we are promoting our two campaigns, Visit Zimbabwe and Meet In Zimbabwe which covers both our Leisure and Business Travellers”, said Winnie Muchanyuka, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Chief Executive.

The devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic saw arrivals decline by more than 80% in 2020 compared to 2019. However, we are happy to report that in the year 2022, we witnessed some growth which calls for more efforts in our marketing programs. We need to work together with the industry players to engage and promote Zimbabwe in both our primary and secondary source markets.

FITUR is hosted in Madrid, the home City of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), offering once-a-year business networking opportunities for Government Tourism Ministers and tourism key stakeholders from across the globe. Zimbabwe will also participate in the eleventh edition of the Tourism Investment and Business Forum for Africa (INVESTOUR), organised jointly by UNWTO, FITUR and Casa África, which will take place on 23 January 2020 during FITUR.

Some of the operators participating at the fair include Zimbabwe Parks & Wildlife Management Authority, The Africa Experiences, and Surma Expediciones.

