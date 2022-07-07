Zimbabwean Olympic Golfer Scott Vincent Excited Ahead of his First Major Championship

Zimbabwean professional golfer Scott Vincent says he is living his dreams and is honoured to represent his country on the world stage as he looks forward to his first major, the British Open, next week.

Vincent, who is a Victoria Falls Safari Lodge global ambassador, said: “I’m extremely excited to take part in my first major championship. It’s very fitting that it is the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, which is a tournament and a location I dreamt about when I was growing up.

“It’s always an honor to represent Zimbabwe. I’ve been very blessed in that I got to experience the Olympics last year, which was good preparation for this upcoming event,” Vincent, 30, said.

“My main focus for The Open is to go through my daily routines and focus on all the things I can control. I’m going to approach the event with an open mind, a willingness to learn and grow, both as a golfer and a person.”

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) chief executive Ross Kennedy said: “It’s been such an exciting two years for Scotty, and we are so proud to be associated with him and his golf success to date. In the past year he has won three times on the Japan Golf Tour and qualified for his first major, The Open, which is testament to his ambition, commitment and talent.

“He is passionate about Zimbabwe, wildlife and conservation, and we hope that others in the global golf arena will share that appreciation and choose to visit our amazing natural wonders and resources. Good luck Scott!”

Vincent is currently ranked 96th in the world but hopes to break into the top 50 this year. AAT operates a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls, namely Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show. The hospitality group is set to open the largest and first purpose-built spa in Victoria Falls in October 2022, placing the city on the map as a wellness destination.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

