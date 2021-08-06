‘Zimbabweans Continue To Suffer At The Hands Of Foreigners’

Zimbabweans have been victims of racism from foreign nationals.

By Philemon Jambaya

Recently, there were reports of Zimbabweans being abused at different Chinese firms around the country.

Zimbabweans are treated as slaves or foreigners in their own land.

An investigation by this publication also exposed that Chinese nationals are not the only ones abusing Zimbabweans but others including Indians.

One recent incident involved an Indian national, Christina Gomm who owns a travel agent at Sam Levy Village in Borrowdale, Harare.

According to reports, Gomm is on record abusing especially black security guards at village.

Some of the security guards who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization said that Gomm does not respect them.

“She does not respect us, sometimes she parks her car inappropriately and if we try to correct her she shouts at us, calling us all sort of names,” revealed the security guard.

After Shamiso Fred a Zimbabwean woman opened up on her fight with Gomm at Sam Levy Village, she decided to write on her Facebook page venting out.

“This happened because you are a stupid Black African Woman.

You are all like this,” she said.

You parked like an idiot. Shut your effing mouth you black c*nt. The car isn’t yours, so why are you concerned.”

She screamed; “You Africans are like animals. You don’t think. You drive big cars and look at you, animals are better. Look at how Zimbabwe is. You make me sick.”

She then leapt at one guard and said, “look at you. You will die a nobody. You are just a guard and all of you can never be in my league. Africans are arrogant, barbaric and all they think of is rape and stealing

I lost my restraint but i was held back by some passerby’s who told me to leave her alone.

” Maam, this woman is basically a jerk, that’s how she operates. Please do not indulge her, “Everyday, you should see the black girls that work for her, they are treated worse than dogs. Everyone here knows her,”

I told the guards I would be back.

“Please do come back maam, this woman has gone too far and she treats us like dogs. Please help us ,we have had helped enough of this woman abusing us on a daily basis. She is untouchable.