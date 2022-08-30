ZIMREAL Property Conference To Showcase Emerging Sector Opportunities

Zimbabwe’s premier property investment forum, ZIMREAL, is taking place in Harare on September 7, 2022 at the Venue, Avondale, Harare. The annual conference will bring together over 150 local and international stakeholders, including local government, property developers, real estate agents, legal practitioners, financiers, retail and hospitality experts.

This year’s conference is aptly themed “Zimbabwe 2022: A New Horizon,” which sets the scene for discussions that will focus on consolidating post-pandemic recovery by exploring opportunities in various subsectors such as retail, residential and hospitality.

Despite facing challenges including limited infrastructure development, currency fluctuations, liquidity and construction material challenges, the property sector has remained resilient and the upcoming conference will be a catalyst for opportunity to spur growth in the country.

“The uniqueness of ZIMREAL is that it covers emerging global issues and ties them to what is happening in the local Zimbabwean context,” said Gibson Mapfidza, Managing Director of Mashonaland Holdings. “It provides real estate investors with key market insights on how to ensure successful property investment. Sharing of market information improves efficiency across the inherently fragmented and inefficient market, “he added.

Marilyn Mosha, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for West Property, expects the summit to provide a balanced assessment of the state of the property sector and insights into the future.

“Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing shift towards bigger spaces and outdoor living areas for a better quality of life to enable people to work from home,” she said. “Having a home has become an even more important investment, and when you have a convergence of private and public companies, insurance and pension funds, and property developers in one room, you can expect workable pathways towards meeting demand.”

According to the ZIMREAL event organisers, API Events, industry players should use the conference to seize opportunities emerging across multiple sub-sectors.

“Zimbabwe’s real estate landscape is diversifying and there is a lot interest in the country as an investment destination. For example, the first ever Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is set to be listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange this year, and that will unlock immense value for institutional and individual investors as well as help drive economic activity,” API said.

Apart from REITS, the conference will explore ways to address the long-standing need for affordable quality housing, the investment case for suburban retail property developments, accelerating new development nodes outside CBDs, and the future of hotel and tourism real estate. Delegates from internationally recognised companies such as Hilton, IFC, Radisson, Old Mutual, Standard Bank and Profica will all be in attendance to network and learn from local property professionals.

